Ajman Tourism embarks on UK tour to boost visitor numbers

The UAE's popularity as a tourist destination <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2024/01/17/dubai-tourists/" target="_blank">continues to rise</a>, with travellers from the UK consistently ranking among the top five sources of international visitors. Yet most tourists visit either the country's capital, Abu Dhabi, or its most populated emirate, Dubai. In the past year, however, Ajman<b> </b>– the smallest of the seven emirates in the UAE – has been working to establish itself<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/09/ajman-tourism-arabian-travel-market/" target="_blank"> as a must-visit destination for international visitors. </a> Today, Ajman Tourism Development Department has furthered this effort by launching a promotional tour of the UK. Led by Mahmood Khaleel Al Hashmi, director general of the department, the delegation will visit London, Edinburgh and other<b> </b>key cities, including Newcastle and Reading. The tour will conclude on February 21. The visit comes as Ajman Tourism revealed an increase in visitor numbers already demonstrated last year – with a nine per cent increase in visitors, and a 34 per cent increase in the duration of their visit to the emirate. It is growth that officials want to continue to see in 2025 and beyond. “Through this tour, we aim to raise awareness about Ajman as an attractive tourist destination while exploring new opportunities for fruitful collaboration and knowledge exchange. We seek to sign strategic agreements and partnerships with tourism representatives in the UK to attract more tourists and visitors to Ajman, which is in line with our efforts to establish Ajman as a growing tourism destination in the European market,” said Al Hashmi. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/" target="_blank">Emirates airlines,</a> as well as hotels in the emirate, such as Ajman Hotel, Fairmont Ajman, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, and The Oberoi Beach Resort, will also be participating in the six-day tour. The trip comes after Ajman Tourism spoke at the Arabian Travel Market last year about its ambitious growth plans. “The history and the culture in Ajman are different than in the other emirates. It’s something you can only find here,” Al Hashmi told <i>The National </i>at the event. “About 60 per cent of our visitors are families. Between the cost of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/08/grand-hyatt-dubai-waterpark/" target="_blank">hotel in Dubai</a> and one in Ajman, they choose to stay here … because they can stay in a five-star hotel that’s a copy-paste of Dubai – nothing less, but cost-wise it might be 30 or even 40 per cent cheaper.” Ajman is known for its stunning beaches with ample water sports opportunities, beautiful golf ranges, plentiful hiking opportunities, as well as traditional destinations such as Saleh Souq and historical locations like Masfout Castle. More events are being hosted in the emirate, further attracting visitors.<b> </b>To date in 2025, Ajman has already hosted events such as Ajman Motor Festival and Ajman Food Festival, the latter reportedly attended by 10,000 people.