ATM 2024: Ajman may be the UAE's smallest emirate, but it has big tourism plans

The UAE’s smallest emirate has big tourism plans this year. At this week's Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, Ajman announced that international tourist numbers increased by 29 per cent last year, compared with 2022.

The emirate also used the Middle East's largest travel and tourism exhibition to launch Ajman Events Calendar, which features a variety of cultural festivals, sports events and entertainment set to take place over the coming months as Ajman pushes to attract more domestic and international visitors.

Among the events to take place this year are the Ajman Motor Festival, the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, the Festival of Folklore Strings and the Ajman Half Marathon. A grand New Year’s Eve firework display is also planned.

“We celebrate the rich diversity of arts, culture, sports, entertainment and adventure that defines Ajman,” said Mahmood Alhashmi, director general of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development.

International visitor numbers to Ajman are on the up, with the emirate reporting that 60 per cent of its tourists come from outside the UAE. A lot of that is down to the affordability and unique appeal of the emirate, Alhashmi says.

Read more Exploring the UAE: 10 things to do in Ajman

“The history and the culture in Ajman are different than in the other emirates. It’s something you can only find here,” Alhashmi told The National at the Arabian Travel Market.

“We get a lot of families here, around 60 per cent of our visitors are families. They may want to go to a hotel in Dubai, but they look at the cost in Ajman and the cost in Dubai, and they choose to stay here. They’re perhaps not spending the whole week in Ajman, but they are staying here because they can choose a five-star hotel that’s a copy-paste of a five-star hotel in Dubai – nothing less, but cost-wise it might be 30 or even 40 per cent cheaper.”

Home to a large museum in Ajman Fort, the former residence of the ruling family, Ajman is popular for its coast, mangroves and corniche. The emirate has a stunning nature reserve, as well as hiking trails in the Hajar Mountains. There is also the village of Masfout, an exclave of Ajman that's entirely surrounded by Ras Al Khaimah.

Being the smallest emirate in the UAE also offers a unique advantage, Alhashmi said. “You might think that the city’s small size is a challenge, but we think it’s an opportunity as when tourists come here, they can see the whole destination in maybe three or four days.”

The Oberoi Ajman Al Zohrah plans to extend its offerings. Photo: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Ajman is looking to build on its impressive tourism numbers. Proposals are in place to expand the offerings at hotels including at The Oberoi Beach Resort, a five-star retreat in Al Zorah. Alhashmi said new hotels were also planned, with operators coming to the emirate from Egypt and Europe.

With many international travellers looking for cultural experiences during their trips, Ajman is working to open its doors to tourists.

“We are working with a company and they’re preparing a programme, it’s not launched yet but we’re at the stage where we are working with some local people. We’ve started with three families, two in Ajman and one in the Masfout area, and very soon travellers will be able to come and visit them, stay with the family, share a meal and really see how local families in Ajman are living,” Alhashmi said.

Ajman's museum is in the former home of the emirate's ruling family. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

On Thursday, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development signed a deal with the Rewaq Ousha Cultural Centre, which aims to raise awareness among young people about the importance of preserving culture and heritage. The agreement will help both agencies to nurture the cultural and creative landscape in the emirate.

It is part of Ajman's broader plans to strengthen ties with local cultural and creative groups. The move also aligns with the goal of Ajman Vision 2030 to enhance cultural and creative assets in the city and to establish the emirate as a cultural and tourism centre in the region.