Grand Hyatt Dubai to get its own urban waterpark in 2025

One of Dubai’s most popular long-running hotels will be home to the city’s newest water park.

Grand Hyatt Dubai is launching its own water park, a ticketed attraction with 15 slides and rides including a surfing lagoon that will be open to the public.

The five-star hotel has been a stalwart in the city for more than 20 years and is now expanding with construction of a water park spread across 20,000 square metres.

Opening next year, the water park will be free to enter for travellers staying at the hotel, and guests staying at other Hyatt properties in the city will also receive complimentary visits. Tourists and guests at other hotels will be able to buy tickets for the water park.

The urban waterpark will open next year with a beach lagoon, surf pool and tower slides. Photo: Grand Hyatt

“You can visit the water park in the morning, and then in the afternoon be in Dubai Mall which is just a 15-minute drive. By evening, you're back to the hotel and you can access the water park again – it's that easy to switch between the city and the leisure experience,” Moritz Frings, executive assistant manager of sales and marketing at Grand Hyatt Dubai, told The National.

The park will have it's own beach lagoon spanning 2,000 square metres and filled with natural sand. It will also have a huge wave pool, a lazy river for those looking to meander around the facility, an action-packed surf pool and two slide towers.

Younger children aged one to five will be well catered to with their own splash area at the park designed around an "oasis in the city" theme, and private cabanas will cater to sun-seekers.

“Our existing customers at the hotel will have unlimited access to the facility, and also we have 18 hotels and serviced apartments managed by Hyatt in Dubai, and those guests will also have access to the facility,” Frings added during an interview at the Arabian Travel Market.

While Dubai is already home to several water parks – including Aquaventure which was recently named the world's biggest water park – this new attraction is designed to appeal to families seeking a price point that is not within the ultra-luxury market.

“We want to develop more visitation to Dubai, and so we're targeting are families that tend to go visit other destinations, such as Turkey, or the Mediterranean, where there are similar resorts," said Frings.

"These families don't need massive resorts, they just want a place where their children can have an experience and they have everything they need."