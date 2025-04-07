Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, delivers a keynote at the Aim Congress in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Victor Besa / The National
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, delivers a keynote at the Aim Congress in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Economy

Aim Congress 2025: UAE doubles down on sustainable investment pledge amid global challenges

The Emirates hopes its tech-focused strategy will be a model for others to follow, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi says

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

April 07, 2025