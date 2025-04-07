Aim Congress 2025: UAE doubles down on sustainable investment pledge amid global challenges

The UAE is doubling down on its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/06/uae-economy-grows-by-38-in-first-nine-months-of-2024/" target="_blank">commitment to foster economic growth</a> through sustainable investment, which it hopes will be a model for others to follow amid economic and political challenges, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi has said. The Emirates' focus on preparing for the economy of the future is also heavily geared towards using evolving advancements in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/02/uae-sovereign-wealth-funds-business-economy-investing/" target="_blank">clean energy</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/world-must-ensure-ai-weapons-do-not-fall-into-wrong-hands-uae-minister-says/" target="_blank">technology, particularly artificial intelligence</a>, Dr Al Zeyoudi said at the Aim Congress in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The commitment comes at a time when the global economy is being shaken by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/04/explained-impact-of-trumps-tariffs-on-the-middle-east/" target="_blank">the sweeping tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump last week</a>. The minister said the UAE is "driving trade growth at a time of new obstacles and disruptions”. "Our foreign trade policy continues to diversify free trade networks and enable more products to reach more markets,” he said. "This is our investment model – to find long-term opportunities in high potential markets and help transform them into a sustainable engine of growth. It's not just a strategy for the UAE; this is a model for the whole world.” Sustainable investment is a model that aims to generate long-term returns while ensuring sustainable outcomes. It has been championed by the UAE as a way to foster lasting economic relationships. Foreign direct investment outflows from the country stood at $22.3 billion in 2023, compared with $24.8 billion in 2022, placing the Emirates 16th, according to the latest edition of the <i>World Investment Report.</i> Those investments have powered several international projects, particularly in developing countries, in sectors such as infrastructure and renewable energy, in addition to modernising industries, providing education and improving health care, which are vital to those markets, Dr Al Zeyoudi said. The country attracted $30.68 billion of FDI inflows in 2023, an annual growth of 35 per cent, the report added. The UAE was also ranked in the Unctad report as the largest market after the US for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/01/17/uae-ranks-second-globally-for-greenfield-fdi-in-2023/" target="_blank">greenfield foreign direct investment</a> in 2023, as it continues to boost business with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/03/28/proposed-long-term-commercial-licenses-to-boost-business-ecosystem-in-uae-analysts-say/" target="_blank">investor-friendly policies</a>. Greenfield FDI involves a company establishing operations in another country by building new structures from the ground up. "These figures represent real ventures, real jobs and real transformations,” the minister said. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements the UAE has negotiated with a number of countries have also been a vital cog in the flow of investments. The country has concluded 27 deals as part of the Cepa initiative. In 2025 alone, the UAE signed five deals – with Malaysia, New Zealand, Kenya, Ukraine and the Central African Republic. It is also in the final stages of negotiations with several major economies including Japan, with talks expected to conclude before the end of 2025, state news agency Wam reported last month. The Cepa programme has helped the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/05/uae-foreign-trade-hits-record-dh3-trillion-in-2024-as-cepas-drive-growth/" target="_blank">UAE hit record non-oil trade </a>of $817 billion in 2024, marking a 14.6 per cent annual increase. These Cepas are "connecting exporters to global opportunities and creating platforms for joint ventures and private sector collaboration”, Dr Al Zeyoudi said. The 2025 Aim Congress is expected to welcome more than 20,000 delegates from 180 countries. Vahagn Khachaturyan and Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Presidents of Armenia and the Republic of the Congo, respectively, were in attendance on Monday. Meanwhile, Dubai-based SEE Holding has unveiled the latest iteration of its sustainable city model, which emphasises the role of technology and the well-being of its residents. The Sustainable City 2.0 will be powered by 100 per cent clean energy, generating and optimising electricity with AI to ensure maximum efficiency, according to a video presentation at the Aim Congress. The initiative is a follow-up to the original Sustainable City model, which has been built in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Yiti in Oman. The city will be designed with car-free clusters that prioritise walking and cycling, "promoting a healthier lifestyle and stronger social connections”, SEE Holding said, with AI ensuring that e-bikes, electric vehicles and autonomous shuttles are always available. Waste from the city will be used as a resource and repurposed, recycled and converted into energy, "avoiding landfill and driving a resilient circular economy”, it added. SEE Holding did not provide a timeline for the construction and launch of the project, and where it will be built. "The Sustainable City 2.0 is … built around a clear purpose: to ensure people remain at the centre of progress in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world,” Faris Saeed, chairman and chief executive of SEE Holding, said in a statement.