Visitors outside the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Moody's says geopolitical risks are partly mitigated by Abu Dhabi's very large government financial assets that support the government's capacity to absorb shocks. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Visitors outside the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Moody's says geopolitical risks are partly mitigated by Abu Dhabi's very large government financial assets that support the government's capacity to absorb shockShow more

Business

Economy

Moody’s affirms UAE’s rating as diversification efforts strengthen

Emirates is diversifying economy away from oil by developing sectors such as technology, manufacturing, tourism and trade

Shweta Jain
Shweta Jain

March 21, 2025