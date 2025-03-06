The Abu Dhabi skyline. The UAE economy's growth was supported by a strong expansion in non-oil sectors. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The Abu Dhabi skyline. The UAE economy's growth was supported by a strong expansion in non-oil sectors. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Business

Economy

UAE economy grows by 3.8% in first nine months of 2024

Non-oil sectors contributed Dh987 billion, nearly 75 per cent, to the country's GDP last year

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

March 06, 2025