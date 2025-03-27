An AI drone is used for forest fire detection in Germany. But the line between peaceful and military uses of tech is becoming blurred. AFP
An AI drone is used for forest fire detection in Germany. But the line between peaceful and military uses of tech is becoming blurred. AFP

News

UAE

World must ensure AI weapons do not fall into wrong hands, UAE minister says

Omran Sharaf says 'we should be very smart' in approach to advanced technology

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 27, 2025