Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai. Photo: World Economic Forum
Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai. Photo: World Economic Forum

Future

AI will 'get out of hand' without boundaries, UAE minister warns

Governments urged to introduce regulations to avoid repeat of social media challenges

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

October 16, 2024