World Economic Forum live in Dubai: Spotlight on AI and world in conflict

The brightest minds in technology, artificial intelligence, global finance and geopolitics are in Dubai this week to debate the opportunities and challenges in our future.

The World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils will hear news and views on some of the most pressing issues we as humans face today.

The National's Editor-in-Chief, Mina Al-Oraibi, is hosting two events this afternoon from the Madinat Jumeirah complex.

We invite you to join us as we stream them live:

Accelerating Development in the Intelligent Age

Date: October 17

Time: 2.15pm – 2.45pm UAE Time

From tackling climate emergencies to rising geopolitical tensions and the accelerating infodemic, how can global collaboration safeguard economic growth while addressing today’s complex risks?

Speakers: Megan Palmer, Director – International Genetically Engineered Machine Foundation; Masood Ahmed, President - Center for Global Development

Collaboration in A More Contested World

Date: October 17

Time: 3.30pm – 4.15pm UAE Time

The current turbulent geopolitical context has seen a rise of conflict and competition and a decline of trust in international systems. As we reach a geopolitical tipping point, how can we build innovative pathways of cooperation to advance shared priorities?

Speakers: Florence Gaub - Director, Research Division, Nato Defence College Qian Liu - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wusawa Advisory, Inc Sarah Thorn - Vice President, Global Government Affairs, International Sourcing, Walmart Danny Quah - Dean and Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Joker: Folie a Deux Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson Director: Todd Phillips Rating: 2/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SCORES Yorkshire Vikings 144-1 in 12.5 overs

(Tom Kohler 72 not out, Harry Broook 42 not out)

bt Hobart Hurricanes 140-7 in 20 overs

(Caleb Jewell 38, Sean Willis 35, Karl Carver 2-29, Josh Shaw 2-39)

THE BIO: Sabri Razouk, 74 Athlete and fitness trainer Married, father of six Favourite exercise: Bench press Must-eat weekly meal: Steak with beans, carrots, broccoli, crust and corn Power drink: A glass of yoghurt Role model: Any good man