World Economic Forum live in Dubai: Spotlight on AI and world in conflict

The brightest minds in technology, artificial intelligence, global finance and geopolitics are in Dubai this week to debate the opportunities and challenges in our future.
The World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils will hear news and views on some of the most pressing issues we as humans face today.
The National's Editor-in-Chief, Mina Al-Oraibi, is hosting two events this afternoon from the Madinat Jumeirah complex.
We invite you to join us as we stream them live:
Accelerating Development in the Intelligent Age
Date: October 17
Time: 2.15pm – 2.45pm UAE Time
From tackling climate emergencies to rising geopolitical tensions and the accelerating infodemic, how can global collaboration safeguard economic growth while addressing today’s complex risks?
Speakers: Megan Palmer, Director – International Genetically Engineered Machine Foundation; Masood Ahmed, President - Center for Global Development
Collaboration in A More Contested World
Date: October 17
Time: 3.30pm – 4.15pm UAE Time
The current turbulent geopolitical context has seen a rise of conflict and competition and a decline of trust in international systems. As we reach a geopolitical tipping point, how can we build innovative pathways of cooperation to advance shared priorities?
Speakers: Florence Gaub - Director, Research Division, Nato Defence College Qian Liu - Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wusawa Advisory, Inc Sarah Thorn - Vice President, Global Government Affairs, International Sourcing, Walmart Danny Quah - Dean and Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore
