IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the US to avoid steps that could hurt the global economy. AFP
IMF leader delivers rare criticism after Trump tariffs

Kristalina Georgieva urges US 'to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy'

Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

April 04, 2025