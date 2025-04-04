Oil on track for worst weekly loss in months on Trump tariffs and Opec+ supply decision

Oil prices extended their losses on Friday and were on track to record their worst weekly decline in months as markets feared the impact of US tariffs on the global economy and Opec+'s surprise decision to boost oil supply.
Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was down 0.94 per cent at $69.48 a barrel at 8.40am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was 0.99 per cent lower at $66.29 a barrel.
Oil experienced its worst rout since 2022, on Thursday, with Brent settling 6.42 per cent lower at $70.14 a barrel and WTI closing down 6.6 per cent at $66.95 a barrel.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariff measures on America's trading partners, prompting world leaders to consider retaliatory steps and raising the risk of trade wars that could hinder global economic growth.
The minimum 10 per cent tariffs on all imports were established through an executive order, with Mr Trump saying the action will be imposed on “friend and foe alike” because, “in many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade”.
“Oil and gas imports to the US have been exempted from the new round of tariffs. That said, global energy consumption is likely to take a hit if the global economy slips into a recession,” BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, said in a research note on Thursday.
“For oil, this would be exacerbated by supply additions from Opec+ and non-Opec producers that are forecast for 2025.”
Asian markets extend losses
Asian stocks extended losses on Friday, falling to the lowest level in two months, as fears of a global recession deepened after Mr Trump announced sweeping trade tariffs.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 2.4 per cent in early trading, leading regional declines, with broader markets across Australia and South Korea also giving ground.
Stock markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan were closed on Friday due to respective public holidays.
The Wall Street on Thursday suffered its steepest decline since 2020 the US President’s sweeping tariffs spooked investors of a global trade war and a weakening American economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,679 points – or 3.98 per cent – when trading closed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 4.8 and 6 per cent, respectively, in what was their worst performance since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Yesterday saw the worst sell-off since the pandemic. Equity markets gave a strong reaction to Trump’s tariff nonsense ... Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla lost tens and for some hundreds of billions in market cap. Companies that have complex worldwide supply chains like Gap, H&M and Dell saw heavy losses, as well," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
"The global economy has now entered a dark tunnel. No one knows what’s next."
