US says Iran ceasefire not breached but warns of 'overwhelming' potential response

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The Pentagon on Tuesday threatened Iran with “overwhelming” military action but said recent attacks on shipping and against Gulf countries did not amount to a termination of the current ceasefire.

Gen Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that since the ceasefire was announced last month, Iran has fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships, and has attacked US forces more than 10 times.

“Iran has continued to deliberately attack its neighbours. Just yesterday, Iran attacked Oman once and the UAE three times, including an attack on Fujairah oil terminal, which was successfully defeated,” Gen Caine said. Still, he said the attacks were “below the threshold” of restarting major combat operations at this point.

Despite the ceasefire, which started on April 7, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to launch attacks on shipping using fast boats. The US military's Central Command on Monday launched “Project Freedom”, which is aimed at freeing vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the same press conference at the Pentagon, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump would decide if something constituted a breach of the ceasefire. He said the Iranian military will face an intense response if it attacks US forces or commercial shipping.

“If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower,” Mr Hegseth said. Still, he stressed that Project ⁠Freedom was “defensive in nature, ​focused ⁠in scope and ‌temporary in duration, with one ​mission: protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression”.

He added that US forces won't need to enter Iranian waters or airspace. “It's not necessary. We're not looking for a fight,” the Pentagon chief said.

Other countries must 'step up'

Mr Hegseth added that he expects other countries to “step up” to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open. “These international waters belong to all nations, not to Iran to tax, toll or control,” he said.

“To our partners, allies and the rest of the world: This is a temporary mission for us. The world needs this waterway a lot more than we do. We’re stabilising the situation so commerce can flow again, but we expect the world to step up at the appropriate time, and soon we will hand responsibility back to you.”

He also spoke of a “red, white and blue dome” that is currently protecting shipping, referring to an interceptor shield along the lines of Israel's Iron Dome and the US's Golden Dome project.