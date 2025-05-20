Trump announces plan to deploy 'Golden Dome' air defence system in less than three years

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday announced plans to deploy the Golden Dome for America, a defensive system that will shield the country from missile attacks, within three years. Speaking from the Oval Office alongside Defence Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/25/pete-hegseth-confirmed-as-next-us-defence-secretary/" target="_blank" rel="">Pete Hegseth</a>, Mr Trump said that the “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/27/iron-dome-for-america-trump-due-to-sign-executive-order-for-us-missile-defence-system/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/27/iron-dome-for-america-trump-due-to-sign-executive-order-for-us-missile-defence-system/">Iron Dome for America</a>” will be integrated with existing defence capabilities and should be fully operational before the end of his term. “The Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they're launched from space, and we will have the best system ever built,” Mr Trump said. He added that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trump-carney-meeting-white-house/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trump-carney-meeting-white-house/">Canada</a> had voiced interest in joining the project and that the “big beautiful bill” he is advancing in Congress would include $25 billion in funding for the defensive programme. The total cost would be $175 billion, he said. The effort faces political scrutiny, however, and has drawn questions about its necessity, given that the US is bordered by two allies, Canada and Mexico. Mr Trump first introduced the idea of building a defence system similar to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/04/israels-iron-dome-system-overwhelmed-on-october-7-inquiry-reveals/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/04/israels-iron-dome-system-overwhelmed-on-october-7-inquiry-reveals/">Israel's Iron Dome</a> during his presidential campaign. The US helped develop the system in Israel and has spent nearly $1.7 billion to keep it stocked. The system has enabled Israel to fend off rockets, drones and other projectiles from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq">Iraq</a>. The President said that the Golden Dome is more advanced than the Israeli system to include hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles and advanced cruise missiles. Military experts have questioned whether a similar system can be built, let alone be able to operate with the same effectiveness in the US, given the country's vast size. Also on Tuesday, Mr Hegseth ordered a “comprehensive review” of America’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/09/us-republicans-blame-harris-and-democrats-for-afghanistan-withdrawal-failures/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/09/us-republicans-blame-harris-and-democrats-for-afghanistan-withdrawal-failures/">chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan</a> in August 2021. The withdrawal came as the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan after two decades of US occupation. On August 26, 2021, a suicide bomber targeted crowds outside Kabul’s airport, killing more than 170 people, including 13 US troops. A special review panel will “thoroughly examine previous investigations, to include but not limited to, findings of fact, sources, witnesses and analyse the decision making that led to one of America’s darkest and deadliest international moments” Mr Hegseth said in a memo.