US Republicans blame Harris and Democrats for Afghanistan withdrawal failures

Republicans in the US Congress on Monday published a report blaming President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s administration for the chaotic end to the Afghanistan war and the deaths of 13 American troops, but Democrats said the review glossed over details of former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/26/trump-afghanistan-abbey-gate/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>'s deal with the Taliban the year before the withdrawal. In the years since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/taliban" target="_blank">Taliban</a> takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have been conducting interviews and holding hearings seeking to undermine Mr Biden, who ordered the withdrawal of US forces after 20 years of war, leading to a two-week evacuation effort that left thousands of American citizens and allies <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2021/08/21/taliban-leaders-gather-in-kabul-to-discuss-future-government/" target="_blank">stranded in Kabul</a>. The withdrawal has damaged US credibility, committee chairman Mike McCaul said, and emboldened America's enemies, making it more susceptible to terror attacks from groups in Afghanistan. "And the moral injury to our veterans and service members is generational. The administration’s unconditional surrender and the abandonment of our Afghan allies, who fought alongside the US military against the Taliban – their brothers in arms – is a stain on this administration," he said in a statement. The pullout will be remembered for scenes of desperate Afghans storming the runway at Kabul's airport and clinging on to the exterior of departing military planes, as well as for the ISIS attack on August 26 that killed 13 US troops and about 170 Afghans. The 245-page report is largely a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/08/08/republican-report-to-detail-biden-administration-failings-in-afghanistan/" target="_blank">retelling of other statements</a> and reviews already published by the Republican-led Foreign Affairs Committee, and Democrats say its release is an attempt to blame Vice President<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank"> Kamala Harris </a>for the withdrawal in the run-up to the November 5 election. "With the ascendance of Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket ... Republicans now claim she was the architect of the US withdrawal though she is referenced only three times in 3,288 pages of the Committee’s interview transcripts," said Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the panel. The end of the Afghan conflict, which the US launched shortly after the terrorist attacks of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/september-11-attacks/" target="_blank">September 11, 2001</a>, unfolded at dizzying speed. Following through on a deal by Mr Trump in 2020 stipulating that all US forces would leave Afghanistan by May 1 the following year, Mr Biden on April 14, 2021, declared it was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/biden-pledges-imminent-end-to-us-military-campaign-in-afghanistan-1.1203869" target="_blank">“time to end the forever war”</a>. Democrats say the deal cut out the Afghan government and set an unrealistic timetable for the withdrawal.