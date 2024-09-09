Afghans prepare to board a US military plane at Kabul airport on August 21, 2021, amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Getty Images
Afghans prepare to board a US military plane at Kabul airport on August 21, 2021, amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Getty Images

News

US

US Republicans blame Harris and Democrats for Afghanistan withdrawal failures

Report focuses on previous findings about the 2021 pullout and ISIS attack that killed 13 US soldiers

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

September 09, 2024