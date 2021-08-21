Taliban leaders gather in Kabul to discuss future government

Pakistani soldiers stand guard as Afghan and Pakistani nationals queue to cross into Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman. AFP

The Taliban's senior leaders were set to gather in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the establishment of an "inclusive" government, as desperation deepened for thousands of people still trying to leave Afghanistan amid a chaotic evacuation operation.

A senior Taliban official told AFP Abdul Ghani Baradar, who co-founded the hardline group, would meet "leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up".

Taliban officials said the meeting would include a senior official from the Haqqani Network, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by the US, with million-dollar bounties on its leadership.

The western-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, retaking control of Afghanistan two decades after the 2001 US-led invasion toppled their regime because they were sheltering Al Qaeda.

The Taliban have promised a "positively different" rule to their reign between 1996 and 2001, when they imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law that excluded women from public life.

They have vowed not to seek revenge against their opponents, promising a general amnesty for anyone who worked with the US-backed government.

But reports of Taliban fighters going door-to-door to hunt down former government officials, journalists and people who worked with US and Nato forces have increased fears about retribution from the group.

Thousands of Afghans are attempting to escape on board evacuation flights from Kabul.

"Please, please, please help me ... where should I go, what should I do?" one man, who said he worked for the US embassy in the mid-2000s, wrote on a WhatsApp group set up for people to share information on how to leave the country.

"I have tried to get there [to the airport] for some days, but I cannot reach. Please save me."

Six days after the Taliban took back power, the flow of people trying to flee the group continues to overwhelm the international community.

Traffic, people and checkpoints choked roads to Kabul airport, while families hoping for a miracle escape crowded between the barbed-wire surrounds of an unofficial no-man's land separating the Taliban from US-troops and remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade.

Thousands of US soldiers are at the airport trying to shepherd foreigners and Afghans on to flights, but President Joe Biden admitted the presence of troops offered no guarantees of safe passage.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be," Mr Biden said on Friday.

On Saturday, Bahrain joined the UAE in offering to assist the evacuation effort, saying it was “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain’s transit facilities”.

On Friday, the UAE said it would host up to 5,000 Afghans before they depart for a third country, following a request by the US after its Al Udeid Airbase in Qatar filled up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said so far 13 countries agreed to host at-risk Afghans, at least temporarily, while another 12 agreed to serve as transit points for people fleeing Afghanistan, including US citizens.

