UAE's new AI foreign policy aims to prevent misuse of technology

The UAE has introduced a foreign policy on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/16/middle-easts-energy-advantage-could-fuel-ai-growth-world-economic-forum-official-says/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a> to help prevent the misuse of the technology as it undergoes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/10/nvidia-uae-core42/" target="_blank">rapid growth among consumers and economies</a>. The UAE Cabinet, chaired by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Prime Minister and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, approved the five-point policy, which is centred on six principles – advancement, co-operation, community, ethics, sustainability and security – aligned with the Emirates' AI strategy, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs said in a statement on Friday. Under the policy, the UAE will participate in international forums to help develop the use of AI, advocate for transparency to enable governments to enforce ethical and accountability standards, and support the establishment of international alliances for governing AI systems. It will also aid in implementing international regulations that hold countries accountable for developing AI tools that could cause harm or destabilisation, while ensuring AI security, privacy protection, and data safety. It will encourage the responsible use of AI applications through joint research and development initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability regionally and globally. The UAE government already plays a key role in helping shape global AI governance frameworks and international policies with “proactive” contributions to multilateral platforms, said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. “The UAE has become a significant player in the global governance of AI, actively contributing to international policy discussions and helping define the standards and frameworks that will shape the future of AI.” The UAE has long championed the use of AI and is a first mover when it comes to the technology – especially today when generative AI and other related innovations are rapidly growing. The country has rolled out several initiatives following the unveiling of the UAE Strategy for AI in 2017, which kick-started the creation of smart systems for services in key sectors. Mr Al Olama is widely recognised as the world's first AI minister. In May, the cabinet approved the establishment of a chief executive for AI in all major federal entities, which experts said highlights the level of preparation required to achieve long-term benefits and position the country as a technology leader. The new policy is expected to boost the UAE’s position as a leader in the development and use of AI, “enhancing trust with its strategic partners”, said Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology. “By aligning the country’s foreign policy with global artificial intelligence standards, we enable local stakeholders, including private enterprises, research institutions and others, to tackle the challenges of AI on an international scale.”