Talal Al Kaissi, executive vice president and chief government affairs and partnerships officer at Core42. Photo: Talal Al Kaissi

Nvidia H100 chip will help UAE tech sector become regional 'centre of gravity', Core42 says

US-mandated controls on its technology help mitigate risks from unauthorised access, says executive Talal Al Kaissi

Alvin R Cabral

October 10, 2024

