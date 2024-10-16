World Economic Forum in Dubai: Climate action and emerging technologies in focus

Climate action, economic growth and emerging technologies are top of the agenda as more than 500 decision makers and experts meet for a major World Economic Forum event in Dubai.

At a meeting of the Global Future Councils, the threats and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence, tackling antimicrobial resistance, cybersecurity, food and water security, and autonomous mobility are among the hot topics.

“In today’s intelligent age, where knowledge and innovation are the most valuable currencies, the Global Future Councils provide an essential platform for the world’s top thinkers to converge and address the world’s most pressing challenges,” Klaus Schwab, founder of WEF and chairman of the board of trustees, said.

“As we face unprecedented risks, from geopolitical tensions to climate change, the insights generated from this meeting will be essential in strengthening global co-operation and fostering the long-term resilience needed to meet these complex crises.”

From these sessions, the councils will create a series of recommendations that will shape the agenda for the next WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January.

On Tuesday, the UAE government and the World Economic Forum launched the We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence Councils. This will see around 120 stakeholders assemble annually to examine how global trends can be leveraged to support the country's ambitions in the next seven years to be a global economic hub.

"The UAE Government’s partnership with WEF builds on a journey of co-operation that represents a model for collaboration between governments and international organisations," said Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, will speak during the event.

The Global Future Councils consists of 30 councils made up of experts across business, government, academia and civil society, from more than 80 countries, who are nominated for two-year terms.

