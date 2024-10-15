Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42, at a roundtable event at the Gitex conference in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42, at a roundtable event at the Gitex conference in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Future

Technology

G42 is well placed to 'move forward' as US elections approach

Company remains focused on goal of establishing intelligence grids to democratise AI for public good, Peng Xiao says

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

October 15, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat