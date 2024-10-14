Sheikh Mohammed says Gitex reflects confidence of global tech players in the UAE

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/10/16/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-says-growth-of-gitex-conference-mirrors-that-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Gitex</a> Global 2024 conference on the opening day of the technology show on Monday He said the "remarkable increase in international participation at Gitex 2024" confirms Dubai's position "as a global hub for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence". There has been a nearly 40 per cent increase in global participation at this year’s Gitex, with more than 400 government and digital agencies, and a host of new participants. "We have a clear vision to advance the UAE’s leadership in the global digital and technology landscape, making it the world’s most future-ready nation. And Gitex is a testament to this vision," Sheikh Mohammed added. “By fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, we are unlocking new opportunities for both established industry players and emerging entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. "While we remain dedicated to nurturing homegrown talent and expertise, we are equally focused on forging strong partnerships with global technology leaders to accelerate progress and shape the future of this vital sector.” Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed advancements in technology while visiting the pavilions of Etisalat, Huawei, H3C, Oracle, G42, Microsoft and IBM, and highlighted how Gitex "further accelerates the momentum set by [the country's] latest initiatives like the 'Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’". The event will deliver more than 120 hours of AI-focused content and will feature the launch of the region’s largest Data Centre Symposium, which sets the stage for AI Everything Global 2025. It also creates "an environment that nurtures innovation and empowers companies to explore the vast potential of emerging technologies", Sheikh Mohammed added. Gitex 2024 is set to provide a strong boost to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the emirate’s GDP and generate an annual Dh100 billion contribution from digital transformation by 2033. The 44th Gitex will bring together more than 6,500 exhibitors from at least 180 countries and run until October 18.