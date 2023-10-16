Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says growth of Gitex conference mirrors that of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the growth of the Gitex conference reflects how Dubai itself has emerged over the same time.

Sheikh Mohammed made his comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, after he attended the opening day of this year's Gitex Global tech show taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until Friday.

"Gitex Exhibition is similar to Dubai in its rapid growth, as it grew 40 per cent over its previous session," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"It is similar to Dubai in its embrace of the best minds from 180 countries.

"It is similar to Dubai in its passion for everything new that contributes to changing our future for the better."

This year's Gitex show has companies and experts from all over the world converging on Dubai to display and discuss the latest innovations in the tech sector.

The very first Gitex Global conference took place in the emirate in 1981 and it has since become widely acknowledged as one of the world's largest technology exhibitions.

More than 6,000 companies are taking part at this year's conference, which will also feature more than 1,400 speakers.