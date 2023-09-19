Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders 100 tonnes of aid to be sent to flood-hit Libya

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday ordered 100 tonnes of aid be flown to flood-hit Libya.

The aid consisted of shelter, food and telecoms items that were flown out from International Humanitarian City, according to Dubai Media Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Libya in the wake of this tragedy,” said Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of IHC.

“Dubai's International Humanitarian City reaffirms its dedication to providing assistance to those affected, and we stand ready with our partners to help alleviate their suffering.

“This activation marks the third humanitarian task force response by the IHC in 2023, in response to unexpected emergency crises events across the Middle East and North Africa.”

The aid that was flown out on Tuesday came from the stockpile of the UN refugee agency, the World Food Programme's UN Humanitarian Response Depot, and the Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency and Support Team (Fittest).

Flooding in Libya has killed almost 4,000 people. About 9,000 are still missing.

Tuesday's flight was the second from Dubai's IHC to bring aid to the Libyan city of Benghazi.

The first plane, which arrived on Saturday morning, carried more than 36 tonnes of relief items from the stocks of the World Health Organisation and the UN children's fund.

“The humanitarian situation in Libya is catastrophic,” said Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser and UNHCR’s representative to the Gulf Co-operation Council countries.

“The storm and the floods caused massive destruction and great loss of lives and left thousands of people displaced after their homes were destroyed and their property lost, and they became in desperate need of urgent assistance.

“Thanks to the generous support of IHC, UNHCR will be able to continue to provide support to the ongoing relief efforts and deliver the needed supplies to the areas and people most affected by the floods in Libya.”

The aid from Dubai was a sign of regional solidarity, said Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Thanks to the generous support of the government of Dubai and IHC, these supplies will reach over 250,000 people,” he said.