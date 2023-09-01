Sultan Al Neyadi launches Sheikh Mohammed's new book from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Friday launched a new book by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, from space.

In what is believed to be the first book launch in space, Dr Al Neyadi posted a video on social media announcing the release of From the Desert to Space.

Dubai Media Office said the book chronicles the journey of Sheikh Mohammed through five stories that mark important milestones in his career and the development and achievements of UAE since it was established in 1971.

أعلن المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة #دبي إطلاق كتاب جديد لصاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، بعنوان "من الصحراء إلى الفضاء" حيث تم الكشف عن إطلاق الكتاب من الفضاء على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية، وفي سابقة من نوعها على مستوى… pic.twitter.com/qkNtJZBIa9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 1, 2023

Announcing the launch of the book, Dr Al Neyadi read an extract in Arabic from the International Space Station as it orbited Earth.

“I’m sharing this with you today from space about the launch of the book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” said Dr Al Neyadi.

“The book tells important stories of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's childhood and the beginnings of the UAE.”

Dr Al Neyadi said the country's ambitions in space can be traced back to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“I am sharing with you an extract today from this book, which highlights the UAE’s ambitions to discover space, which began with Sheikh Zayed,” said Dr Al Neyadi.

Al Ain native Dr Al Neyadi will depart the ISS in the coming days, after a six-month mission that began on March 3.

But the return to Earth has been delayed by bad weather, Nasa announced on Friday.

Dr Al Neyadi, together with and Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, had been due to arrive back on Sunday.

However, “unfavourable conditions near the splashdown site” off the coast of Florida mean the return will be delayed by at least 24 hours.

Mission teams are set to meet on Friday evening to discuss the viability of the next slot for the return.