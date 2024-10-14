Gitex 2024: Visitors urged to use public transport to ease congestion

Visitors attending the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/10/16/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-says-growth-of-gitex-conference-mirrors-that-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Gitex</a> Global 2024 conference are being urged to swap cars for public transport and explore alternative routes as thousands of delegates visit Dubai World Trade Centre this week. Heavy<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/24/uae-to-upgrade-national-road-network-to-cut-congestion/" target="_blank"> traffic </a>was reported on the opening day of the flagship technology show on Monday, which is expecting about 180,000 industry experts and more than 6,000 international companies showing the latest cutting-edge developments in everything from artificial intelligence, cyber security and the future of autonomous transport. Dubai World Trade Centre joined forces with the Dubai Events Security Committee, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/02/dubai-police-unveil-zeekr-001-electric-patrol-car/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a>, and the Roads and Transport Authority to help to draw up a comprehensive action plan to meet the demands of the huge influx of visitors to the emirate for one of the largest events of its kind in the world. A keen focus was placed on ensuring there are ample parking places and access to public transport during the week-long event. Maj Gen Abdulla Al Ghaithi, assistant commander in chief for operations at Dubai Police and head of Dubai Event Security Committee, called on the public to abide by traffic regulations, exercise caution, reduce their speed and use alternatives routes to improve traffic flow. He recommended drivers travelling to the Financial Centre area to use Al Mustaqbal Street for those approaching from Al Meydan Street, and Al Sukuk Street for those coming from Sheikh Zayed Road. Hussain Al Banna, chief executive of the traffic and roads agency at Dubai's RTA, said preparations had been made to accommodate the spike in visitors. “The RTA will provide thousands of parking spaces for visitors at DWTC and alternative locations including Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Al Jafiliya, and Dubai Mall. “In addition, shuttle buses will transport visitors to and from these locations. We have contingency plans in place to divert traffic if parking reaches capacity, and to manage traffic flow during peak hours.” He said traffic signals will be assessed in real-time in an effort to ease congestion. “Traffic lights will be monitored and adjusted based on traffic density during peak hours via the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, in co-ordination with the on-site operational team,” Mr Al Banna said. “Smart digital signage – which will be updated in real time – will direct visitors to use the metro and buses, as well as alternative parking locations when spaces around the venue are full. We will also publish advisory messages for road users.” The transport chief said Dubai Metro services will be operating as usual during Gitex, but provisions were in place to reduce waiting times if passenger numbers increase. In addition, a dedicated taxi area with capacity for 300 vehicles will be operational close to the venue. Shuttle buses will transport passengers between DWTC Metro Station and Max Station, as well as between Gitex Global parking areas. Thousands of parking spaces will also be available at Dubai Harbour, a second venue for Gitex this year. Shuttle buses will be laid on to transport visitors from Palm Jumeirah’s multistorey car park and Nakheel Metro Station. Marine transport services will also be available from Skydive parking to the event site. Traffic lights will be monitored and adjusted according to traffic density on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and surrounding roads. Shuttle buses will also transport visitors between Dubai Harbour and the main Gitex Global site at Dubai World Trade Centre.