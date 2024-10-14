Smart contact lens on display at the Xpanceo stand on the first day of Gitex in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
Smart contact lens on display at the Xpanceo stand on the first day of Gitex in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

Gitex 2024 reveals contact lenses to detect blindness and robotic hands to battle arthritis

Smart lenses offer real-time health information while robotic hands can assist in social care settings

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

October 14, 2024