Gitex 2024 reveals contact lenses to detect blindness and robotic hands to battle arthritis

Some say our eyes are a window to the soul and one tech company is taking that notion further with next-generation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/15/crazy-entrepreneur-wants-you-to-see-a-new-reality-through-his-smart-contact-lens/" target="_blank">contact lenses</a> capable of brain interactions to give real-time health insights. Dubai-based Xpanceo was displaying the latest smart lenses on the opening day of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/14/gitex-ai-uae/" target="_blank">Gitex</a>, the region’s longest-running technology show that started at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> World Trade Centre on Monday. A range of smart lenses in development can detect early signs of glaucoma – a potentially serious eye condition that can lead to blindness – as well as resolving colour blindness and myopia, while offering better vision at night. The lenses can also monitor health indicators, such as blood pressure and the presence of potential viruses. The invisible, weightless devices are rechargeable, with a year’s supply of lenses expected to cost similar to that of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iphone/" target="_blank">Apple iPhone</a>. Lenses also have the power to display media alerts, stream films and improve night vision. They give real-time information, once linked to a smartphone, and switch seamlessly from a conventional lens to improve vision, to one that can also act as a multifunctional media display. Dr Valentyn Volkov, an expert in nanophotonics, and his team have developed a tiny device that fits snugly on to the eye, that promises to expand human sensory capabilities, allowing users to eventually ditch smartphones, he says. “A contact lens is a medical device by definition, so in order for it to be used it must go through human trials,” said Dr Volkov. “A vision correction device is a very boring application but by using advanced materials we can make a lens that is much smarter.” The device uses embedded optical biosensors to measure interocular eye pressure, glucose, cortisol, heart rate and other crucial health indicators. “Almost everyone will start to experience some problems with eye pressure and eventually start to lose the ability to see,” said Dr Volkov. “It’s very important to understand how your interocular pressure changes during the day, usually you have to go to hospital to have this checked with ultrasounds and other invasive tests. “These lenses can do this in a very friendly, non-invasive way. This sensor we have developed is unique, as it’s passive and doesn't require external electrical power. The perfect smart contact lens is not yet here but we are simultaneously developing several prototypes that is bringing it much closer. Some are purely devoted to an augmented reality experience, others to monitor eye health.” Lenses fitted with an augmented reality device will require power, with lenses recharged and removed each night, as with a conventional contact lens. Developers are currently looking at solutions to extend the lifespan of lenses, which degrade quickly and need replacing, particularly in the heat. Dr Volkov said a prototype device will be ready by 2026 and the company hopes official approval will follow. “It's like having your private biochemical lab in your eye, which is always with you,” said Dr Volkov, who is conducting further product research in Dubai Knowledge Village. “We will train sensors to identify particular biological materials related to health. Eyes are a pathway to the brain, with 80 per cent of all information we receive through the visual channel.” It is not just Russian scientists at Xpanceo looking to tap into the power of sight. Korean engineers at tech firm Letinar have developed glasses that can deliver real-time patient information to help with complicated surgery. The smart glasses offer images of a patient’s ultrasound, or MRI, as well as live biometric data such as blood pressure and heart rate, to give surgeons more information in front of their eyes during procedures. "We have developed glasses that allow surgeons to use simplified data such as heart rate and blood pressure during surgery and some glasses that enable the use of ultrasound imaging,” said Jaehyeok Kim, chief executive of Letinar. "It can also be used in a training situation and operational situation." The glasses are different to devices such as the Apple Vision Pro – wearable goggles with media display – as doctors can also see what's going on in front of their eyes, and these are already being used in Korea. They are expected to cost between $500 and $700, while goggles with a larger screen will cost about $1000. Another Korean firm with wares on show at Gitex was Mandro, a robotics company that has expanded its research and development from prosthetics to robotics to support social care. The company’s exoskeleton glove can be worn to restore grip strength for those who may have lost the use of their hands through chronic arthritis. The technology is also in use to help amputees who have lost their hands or fingers, to gain more independence. A prosthetic device delivers 2kg of grasping force per finger, while an EMG armband loaded with motion sensors transfers commands to the robotic finger or hand. The robot hands last around four years, and cost around $4,000, around a tenth of similar robotic prosthesis. Moonsuk Kim, chief investment officer at Mandro, said the robotic arms and hands could be used in social care settings to support the elderly. “The social care application has actually been in progress,” said Mr Kim. “We're supplying our arm and hand to a surveillance robot back in Korea. “It's a box that just moves around the community, collecting rubbish, washing areas and removing unwanted items for disposal. This is something that can be utilised by people living on their own, or where there is a shortage of social care workers.”