Unorthodox entrepreneur wants you to see a new reality through his smart contact lens

Future
Technology
15 July, 2024
Dubai start-up viewing future through smart contact lens
Meta to end restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
EU says Musk's X is in breach of Digital Services Act and on hook for a fine
Samsung 'not concerned' over Huawei's supremacy in foldables
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport
Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space
Future Beat
Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world