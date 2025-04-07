A view of Abu Dhabi from the Emirates Palace Hotel. The number of hotel guests in the UAE rose 9.5% in 2024. Victor Besa / The National
A view of Abu Dhabi from the Emirates Palace Hotel. The number of hotel guests in the UAE rose 9.5% in 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Economy

UAE tourism sector booming with $12 billion in hotel revenue last year

Number of hotel guests in the Emirates hit 30.8 million last year

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

April 07, 2025