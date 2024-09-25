Straylight Yas aerial view in Yas Island. Aldar is introducing premium hotel brands to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Aldar
Straylight Yas aerial view in Yas Island. Aldar is introducing premium hotel brands to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Aldar

Business

Property

Aldar to invest $408 million to transform its hotel portfolio amid UAE tourism growth

The company to partner with global luxury brands as demand for premium hospitality services is increasing

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

September 25, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money