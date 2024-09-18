Aldar and Mubadala to manage Abu Dhabi real estate assets worth more than $8.1bn in a new deal

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest property developer and Mubadala Investment Company will establish a series of joint ventures to own and manage real estate assets worth more than Dh30 billion ($8.1 billion) across Abu Dhabi as part of a new partnership deal between the two companies.

The new partnership was unveiled by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The partnership, which uses Mubadala’s land bank and institutional expertise and Aldar’s strength in development and asset management, will be owned 60:40 by Aldar and Mubadala respectively, the two companies said on Wednesday.

“The four joint ventures will create substantial value for Abu Dhabi through a world-class retail platform to consolidate the emirate’s premium shopping destinations, the acquisition of sustainable mature residential and commercial income-generating assets in Masdar City,” the two companies said.

The development of islands adjacent to Saadiyat Island and Yas Island and the creation of a logistics park close to Zayed International Airport also form part of the latest deal between the two companies.

More to follow …

