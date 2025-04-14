Photos of the 1988 chemical attack on Halabja were displayed during remembrance events in the city last month. AFP
Iraq declares Halabja, scene of Saddam's gas attack on Kurds, as 19th province

Parliament passes long-delayed bill to help survivors of 1988 chemical attack that killed 5,000 Kurds

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

April 14, 2025