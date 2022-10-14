Who are Iraq's new president Abdul Lateef Rasheed and PM nominee Mohammad Al Sudani?

More than a year after elections were held, Iraq has finally elected Abdul Lateef Rasheed as its new president and Mohammad Al Sudani as prime minister.

The position of president is largely ceremonial and has been traditionally held by a Kurd.

Mr Rasheed won against former president Barham Salih, who was running for a second term, and quickly named Mr Sudani as prime minister.

Mr Sudani's name had been floated around months before his nomination as a viable potential candidate for the position.

He now has 30 days to form a government.

Who is Abdul Lateef Rasheed?

Abdul Lateef Rasheed attends a parliamentary session in Baghdad on October 13. Reuters

Mr Rasheed, 78, is a veteran politician, having served in high positions of government throughout his life.

Born in the northern Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah, he began his career in his 20s after joining the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

He achieved his degree in civil engineering from Liverpool University in the UK and continued his education there, earning a master's degree and a doctorate in engineering from Manchester University.

Mr Rasheed then became Iraq's minister of water resources from 2003 to 2010, before being appointed as a senior adviser in the PUK by the late president Jalal Talabani, who was also the founder of the group and Mr Rasheed's brother-in-law.

Who is Mohammed Al Sudani?

Mohammed Al Sudani comes from a well-known tribe in the southern province of Maysan. AFP

Now a prominent name among Shia circles, Mr Sudani was born in the country's capital, Baghdad, in 1970.

He attended Baghdad University, where he studied agricultural science and then project management.

However, his earliest brush with politics came when he joined the Islamic Dawa Party and participated in the 1991 uprisings against Saddam Hussein, president at the time, following the Gulf War.

Rising up through the ranks, he became the head of Kumait city's agriculture department and less than a decade later, in 2004, was appointed mayor of Amarah city.

Mr Sudani comes from a well-known tribe in the southern province of Maysan, where he served as governor for a year.

In 2010, he was appointed human rights minister and a year later, briefly served as chairman of the Justice and Accountability Commission, which banned candidates linked to Saddam Hussein's Baath party from participating in government.