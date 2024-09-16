Aldar's new project on Yas Island consists of 151 villas. The development has attracted international interest. Photo: Aldar
Aldar rakes in Dh1.4bn after Yas Island residential project sells out in 24 hours

Yas Riva, which consists of 151 canal-front villas, recorded interest from local and international buyers

Fareed Rahman
September 16, 2024

