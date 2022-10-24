Saadiyat Lagoons: Aldar launches nature-inspired community in Abu Dhabi

Aldar Properties has launched Saadiyat Lagoons, a nature-inspired residential community in one of the most desirable areas of Abu Dhabi.

The development, on the east side of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, within the 6.2 million square metre plot acquired by Aldar earlier in 2022, will have 207 villas released in its first phase, which will be available exclusively for Emirati buyers on November 3. Prices start from Dh6.1 million.

It will have a series of residential clusters in three zones and each zone will feature homes with distinct architectural styles catering to the tastes of Aldar’s local customer base, the developer said.

Properties will be available in four, five and six-bedroom layouts and be surrounded by mangroves.

“Saadiyat Lagoons is located on one of the most desirable pieces of land in Abu Dhabi, which makes it an incredibly exciting proposition,” said Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer of Aldar Development.

“Each aspect of the development has been carefully planned in response to the changing needs of our customers, including the amenities, sustainable design, and options for home customisation. Once completed, the community will boost Saadiyat Island’s position as a fully developed residential, cultural and leisure destination, and we expect to see strong demand amongst UAE nationals.”

Amenities include an eco-corniche, an amphitheatre, a dry-deck water play area, a skate park, paddle, basketball and volleyball courts, a climbing wall, playgrounds and green spaces and parks.

Saadiyat Lagoons will be situated within the 6.2 million sq m land plot acquired by Aldar earlier in 2022. Courtesy Aldar

Within the community, residents will also have access to schools and early learning centres, retail and food and beverage outlets, a clinic, petrol stations, a multipurpose event venue, barbecue and picnic areas, mosques and three majalis, Aldar said.

As part of Aldar’s commitment to sustainability, Saadiyat Lagoons will feature a range of sustainable design and building measures, with solar panels powering water heaters, and efficient water features to reduce water usage by about 50 per cent.

Construction is due to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with handovers expected to commence early in the second quarter of 2026.

Aldar also recently launched units at its Grove District on Saadiyat Island.

This will be close to Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and will include five residential buildings with 612 units.

A host of other new developments have been announced across Abu Dhabi this year.

Bloom Holding launched the second phase of its Bloom Living project, which on completion, will offer more than 4,000 residential units.

Aldar launched the Yas Golf Collection and the Yas Gate Park on Yas Island, plus it is also developing The Louvre Residences on Saadiyat Island.

On Reem Island, Reem Hills will be an Dh8 billion (Dh2.17bn) gated community covering an area of 1.8 million square metres, and is to be built on a man-made hill — a first for the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi recorded 7,474 property transactions worth more than Dh22.51bn in the first six months of the year, as the UAE property market continues to rebound from the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

