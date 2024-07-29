Aldar reports surging UAE sales to expats and overseas buyers boosting its Q2 revenue

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, has reported a surge in property sales in the UAE to residents and overseas buyers, boosting its second-quarter revenue amid the country's continued growth in the real estate market.
UAE sales to overseas and resident buyers for the three months to the end of June stood at Dh5.6 billion ($1.52 billion), accounting for 82 per cent of total sales in the country, Aldar said on Monday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.
The company recorded total UAE sales of Dh6.8 billion ($1.85 billion) in the second quarter, up 7 per cent annually, on strong demand for new and existing developments in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
Aldar's second-quarter revenue and rental income surged 64 per cent on an annual basis to Dh5.3 billion. Meanwhile, UAE revenue backlog stood at Dh33.2 billion as of the end of June, with an average duration of 28 months, up from Dh29.1 billion at the end of 2023.
Profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the second quarter rose by 30 per cent to Dh1.5 billion.
“The UAE real estate market continues to display solid fundamentals driven by strong end-user demand and increasing global investor interest,” said Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties.
“Underpinning this strength is the dynamism of the UAE economy. Through pro-growth policies and a business-friendly environment, the UAE has emerged as a premier destination for international corporates, entrepreneurs and capital.”
The UAE property market has been booming in recent years on the back of government initiatives such as residence permits for retired and remote workers, and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme.
Overall growth in the UAE’s economy due to diversification efforts is also supporting the property market.
