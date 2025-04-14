Living the dream, say young Emirati and Japanese guides at Expo 2025 Osaka

From space engineers to publishing editors, young <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> and <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/japan" target="_blank">Japanese</a> citizens representing their countries at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/12/expo-2025-osaka-opens-after-huge-success-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Expo 2025 Osaka</a> tell of strong bonds that date back generations. Twenty <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> citizens and the same number of Japanese enthusiastically explained the sustainability message of the date palm oasis created in the glass-encased UAE pavilion, as <i>The National</i> paid a visit after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/13/uae-pavilion-opens-at-expo-2025-osaka-with-focus-on-heritage-and-future/" target="_blank">official opening on Sunday</a>. The team of young ambassadors speaks Japanese, Arabic and English fluently and interact seamlessly with streams of visitors coming into the pavilion that also showcases the history of the Emirates, from its rich pearl-diving heritage to modern advances in space exploration and solar energy. Ahmed Al Darei captures the attention of visitors as he describes the date palm as the “hero” of the pavilion and connects this to the resilience of the people of the UAE. “That’s also the story of the people of the UAE. We are rooted in tradition, plus we always look to the sky, to space, for achievement and ambitions,” he told <i>The National</i>. Mr Al Darei has strong links with Japan having studied computer science and systems engineering at Tokyo University of Technology. Now working for the UAE Space Agency, the Emirati described it as an honour to give back to a country that has provided him with a strong foundation. “I’m working in the UAE but I’m back in Japan for six months of the Expo and, for me, it’s a tiny way for me to give back because the UAE opened up the best education, health care, and a happy and safe life for me,” he said. “Being an ambassador at the UAE pavilion is a small contribution from my side and it’s one of my most honoured journeys.” He enjoys telling visitors about the country’s space exploration programme and also introducing them to Emirati cuisine in a restaurant within the pavilion, including chicken machboos, a spiced rice dish cooked in chicken broth. “Not many people know about our impressive space programme,” he said. “They all know about our oil so I tell them that, yes, we are blessed with oil but we have diversified in many sectors from sustainability to healthcare and space. It’s great to show people more.” Yuri Yamamoto, a resident of Osaka, has learnt about the more than 200 nationalities that live and work in the UAE and is passionate about telling visitors from Japan about the need to be open and learn from other cultures. The 31-year-old worked in the publishing sector and is enjoying meeting people from different countries at the UAE pavilion. “It’s been really amazing also because this exhibition shares my values on sustainability and the importance of highlighting women in different fields,” she said. “I think it’s an inspiration to speak about women who have succeeded in different fields in the UAE in space, business and the arts. I hope the Japanese visitors will be inspired by how the UAE learns from and welcomes so many different expatriates. You can discover so much about yourself and the world when you open up and communicate with the rest of the world.” On the second day of the world’s fair, Ms Yamamoto also met family members who were among the tens of thousands of visitors at the Expo site on an artificial island of Yumeshima. “This is the first time in my life that I’m interacting with people, as I’ve always had a back-office job with editing, so I’m learning a lot,” she said. “It’s important to me to interact with diverse cultures as it changes your mindset and helps everyone in the world to learn from others and to be better people.” Alia Aleissaee is living her dream guiding people and explaining exhibits from handwoven looms, ancient daggers, date palms and nose clips worn by pearl divers. A sales engineer who works in a Japanese firm in the UAE, the 29-year-old taught herself Japanese and enjoys putting her skills to the test with visitors. “I love the Japanese language and I learnt it by myself, so when I saw the application open for Expo, this was my chance to represent my country that I love in a place where I can speak the local language.” She finds similarities between the cultures of both countries, from hospitality, modest dressing to respect for the elderly. Ms Aleissaee tells visitors how the strong bonds between the two countries date from before the UAE was formed, as Abu Dhabi participated in the 1970 World Expo, the first time Japan hosted the global event in Osaka. “Most visitors are fascinated that the UAE has seven emirates, that is one of the questions we are asked,” she said. “I’m living my dream and representing my country on a global stage, and this is really exciting for me.”