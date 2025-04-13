UAE pavilion opens at Expo 2025 Osaka with focus on heritage and future

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/11/expo-2025-osaka-uae-pavilions/" target="_blank">UAE</a> officially opened its national pavilion at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/12/expo-2025-osaka-opens-after-huge-success-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Expo 2025 Osaka</a> on Sunday, unveiling a space that blends Emirati heritage with innovation and global collaboration. The pavilion, in the Empowering Lives Zone of the world's fair, was inaugurated with senior Emirati officials present, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/03/11/dr-sultan-al-jaber-sees-us-as-major-partner-in-energy-and-ai/" target="_blank">Dr Sultan Al Jaber</a>, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Special Envoy to Japan, and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State. The event is taking place until October 13 and follows the success of Expo 2020 Dubai. “Here in Osaka, we are proud to share how the UAE is translating ambition into tangible progress – expanding access to energy, investing in clean technologies, advancing the skills and knowledge of people, nurturing industrial transformation and driving solutions that leave no one behind,” said Dr Al Jaber. “Together with our partners in Japan and beyond, we look forward to forging new pathways for a sustainable, inclusive future.” The pavilion, inspired by UAE’s date palm tree, features a striking forest of 90 columns made from agricultural date palm waste and crafted using traditional Japanese woodwork techniques. Rising up to 16 metres, the columns anchor a structure that reimagines Areesh, traditional Emirati architecture, in a modern context. The pavilion was designed by the Earth to Ether Design Collective, a team of Emirati and Japanese creatives. Visitors can explore a multisensory journey that highlights the UAE’s advancements in space exploration, healthcare innovation and sustainability. The exhibits include immersive multimedia installations and artistic displays that aim to deepen understanding of the country’s future-focused ambitions. Ms Al Kaabi said the UAE’s participation builds on decades of international engagement through global platforms such as Expo. “It is particularly meaningful to return to Osaka, where Abu Dhabi first took part in a World Expo in 1970,” she said. “The UAE pavilion reflects not only who we are but also who we are becoming, as a nation rooted in its heritage and guided by the possibilities of the future.” A team of 46 youth ambassadors, including 24 Emiratis, will serve as guides at the pavilion, offering visitors insights into the UAE’s culture, global partnerships and innovations. They are fluent in seven languages, including Arabic, Japanese, English and Mandarin, reflecting the country’s international outreach. The UAE pavilion is supported by a range of national partners reflecting the country’s strategic priorities. Adnoc, Space42, PureHealth and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi are among the organisations contributing to the pavilion’s programming and content. Over the course of the six-month expo, the pavilion will host a variety of forums, workshops and cultural activities focused on themes such as sustainability, mobility, youth and innovation. A pavilion restaurant will serve Emirati cuisine, while a concept shop will showcase UAE-based designers.