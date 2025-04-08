UAE's Expo 2025 pavilion to celebrate Emirati traditions and showcase bold vision for the future

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> on Tuesday unveiled its plans for the country's pavilion at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/30/worlds-largest-wooden-ring-is-ready-for-expo-2025-osaka/" target="_blank">Expo 2025</a> in Osaka, <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/japan" target="_blank">Japan</a>. The theme for the pavilion is "Earth to Ether" and signifies the UAE's pioneering journey towards a future guided by innovation, imagination and exploration. The world's fair will open to visitors from April 13 to October 13 and will feature more than 150 countries, celebrating their rich heritage, achievements and enterprising plans. The UAE pavilion will have a particular emphasis on the country's work in the space sector, sustainability and health care. The site will host more than 40 programmes to encourage learning, collaboration and co-creation. There will also be a restaurant serving traditional Emirati food. One of the world’s largest wooden architectural structure has been built for the world's fair and will provide visitors with views of the site, with the event to be held on a man-made island in Osaka city. The structure, known as the Grand Ring, has a circumference of 2km and rises to a height of 20 metres. It is the main symbol of the expo, which Japanese authorities estimate will welcome 28 million visitors. "We are really proud of this moment, a historical moment of the UAE participating in this world event," said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State. "Our participation embodies the message of the UAE, which is the country's openness for international co-operation and teamwork. "The participation also embodies the historical relationship between Japan and the UAE, a partnership based on co-operation in different fields like innovation, education and energy." Youth ambassadors from the UAE and Japan will welcome visitors to the Emirati pavilion. The team comprises 24 Emiratis, 20 Japanese citizens and two youth ambassadors from other countries. They speak seven languages, including Arabic, Japanese, English Tagalog and French. The six-month event in Japan comes after the success of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/03/02/ten-attractions-to-catch-when-expo-2020-dubai-ends/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a>, the first world’s fair to be held in the Middle East and North Africa region, which recorded more than 24 million visits over six months. "This is more than a showcase of achievement, it is a space where the world can come together to learn, co-operate and create new futures," said Shihab Al Faheem, the UAE's ambassador to Japan. "As we return to the city where our expo journey began, we carry with us not only our past but our vision for tomorrow. We thank the people of Japan for their continued friendship and look forward to six months of partnership and shared progress."