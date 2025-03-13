Expo 2020 now lies in our past - but its message belongs to the future

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 26, 2024: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (L), and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), present a Union Medal to HE Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation (C), for her work during a EXPO2020 during a ceremony at Erth.Ministry of Presidential Affairs​ ---

