Expo 2025 Osaka opens after huge success in Dubai

Three years after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/03/31/expo-is-like-home-visitors-bid-fond-farewell-to-worlds-fair-on-final-day/" target="_blank">gates</a> closed at Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrations have begun for the opening of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan – the first to be held “on the sea”. This is the second time the port city of Osaka is hosting a world expo. The commercial hub also hosted the 1970 expo – the first in Asia – and attracted more than 64 million visitors, making it the most visited expo of the 20th century. Orchestral performances, cultural dances and songs were part of the opening ceremony on Saturday, on artificial island Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. Japan’s royal family took part in the celebrations of an expo that brings together more than 160 countries and international organisations. The site opens to the public from April 13 until October 13, on the theme Designing Future Society for Our Lives. Hideyuki Yokoyama, mayor of Osaka, said he hoped visitors would learn how to be future-ready after experiencing immersive technology at the “first expo on the sea”. “I hope that young children will come into contact with technology exhibited at the expo site, learn and be inspired to change the future for the better,” he said. “We are excited the expo is finally opening. This will be the first expo on the sea. The Grand Ring is part of our vision and expo legacy as we welcome the world. We look forward to sharing this unique space with people from Japan and overseas.” Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, which organises world expos, referenced the previous time Osaka hosted the world fair. “Fifty-five years ago, Expo 1970 Osaka showcased a world in transformation, where new technologies redefined societies and connected lives,” said “Now countries are convening once again in Osaka to share their perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue to shape a better future for all.” The UAE has described participating in the Expo 2025 Osaka as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/uaes-expo-2025-pavilion-to-celebrate-emirati-traditions-and-showcase-bold-vision-for-the-future/" target="_blank">historic</a> and embodying the country’s goals of international co-operation and teamwork. More than 9 million tickets have been sold, with the number of visitors over the six months expected to reach more than 28 million – about 150,000 people daily. The expo is being held on a 155-hectare site within the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/30/worlds-largest-wooden-ring-is-ready-for-expo-2025-osaka/" target="_blank">G</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/30/worlds-largest-wooden-ring-is-ready-for-expo-2025-osaka/" target="_blank">rand Ring</a>, the largest wooden architectural structure in the world. Countries have set up their pavilions within its 2km circumference. World expos have usually been held every five years since 1851, when the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020-dubai-100-facts-that-tell-the-story-of-the-world-fair-1.1247585" target="_blank">great exhibition</a> was held in London. Expos are planned as a global gathering of nations to find solutions to the pressing challenges of the day, in which countries, cities, non-governmental organisations and companies participate. The expo in Dubai was postponed by a year due to the pandemic but kept the title Expo 2020 Dubai. It was the first world expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and brought together more than 200 participants from more than 190 countries on a 438-hectare site in Dubai South. More than 24 million visits were recorded for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/100-days-to-expo-2020-dubai-from-design-to-reality-and-beyond-1.1246953" target="_blank">Dubai expo</a>, which took the theme Connecting minds, Creating the Future. It ended on March 31, 2022. The UAE won praise for staging such a huge event amid Covid-19 protocols that needed to be frequently updated and for providing testing facilities on site to keep visitors safe. After Osaka, the next expo will take place in Riyadh from October 2030, under the theme, Foresight for Tomorrow.