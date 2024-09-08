Sheikh Khaled arrives in India on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday arrived in India for the start of an official visit in which he will hold talks with the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Khaled was met in New Delhi by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, after touching down at the airport on an Etihad plane.

He received a red-carpet reception during which the national anthems of both countries were played, before being greeted to a ceremonial guard of honour and a traditional cultural performance, reflecting India's deep-rooted heritage and culture.

Sheikh Khaled's delegation includes Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies; Reem Al Hashimy; Minister of State for International Co-operation; Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

He is set to attend several events that highlight the strong bond between the two countries during the tour.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Khaled attended the inauguration of the first international campus of India’s prestigious Indian Institute of Technology in the UAE capital and highlighted how it would help to develop the skills of the nation's young talent.

He was on hand as a series of deals between the Abu Dhabi IIT and a number of the emirate's leading universities was made.

The partnership is in line with the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), which came into effect in February 2022.

Mr Modi visited the UAE in February and inaugurated the landmark Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The countries also signed a pact to expand bilateral investment co-operation in digital infrastructure.

While in January, President Sheikh Mohamed visited India and met Mr Modi while attending the Vibrant Gujarat business summit.

Historic ties

Wam reported that the visit “marks a major stride in the continuing development of UAE-India ties, which have become an international model of constructive co-operation, particularly in areas, such as economic and sustainable development, investment, trade, climate action, and promoting global stability and peace”.

Wam said that UAE-India relations draw strength and momentum from a long history of bilateral meetings between the leaders of both nations, beginning in January 1975 when the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, made a historic visit to India.

He met the then-president of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and the then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi. The visit saw the signing of the Cultural Agreement between the UAE and India, which serves as the primary framework for strengthening cultural ties between their peoples.

Sheikh Zayed also visited India in April 1992, during which the bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation on income and capital was signed between the two countries, Wam reported.

It said that the visit of President Sheikh Mohamed, who at the time was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in January 2017, marked a turning point in bilateral relations, with the signing of the Cepa, along with 13 other agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields.

High-profile visit

Sheikh Khaled's visit to India is the most significant overseas engagement he has carried out since being named Crown Prince in March 2023.

In May of last year, he embarked on a trip to Malaysia, during which he met the country's king and prime minister.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed attended a royal reception hosted by King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian monarch gave Sheikh Khaled two medals in recognition of his work in furthering the friendship between the nations at a ceremony at the Istana Negara Palace.

In March, Sheikh Khaled travelled to Manama to meet Bahrain's King Hamad at Al Sakhir Palace.

Before becoming Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled headed a UAE delegation at the state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Sheikh Khaled was joined by political leaders and heads of state from around the world, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, at the service in September 2022.

