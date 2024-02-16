UAE President discusses regional security with King of Bahrain

President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain’s King Hamad on Friday discussed their common strategic vision towards enhancing security and stability in the region.

Over a lunch meeting in Manama, Bahrain, the leaders spoke about their common goals and how to strengthen joint action on behalf of the entire GCC, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences over the death of Major Abdullah Al Nuaimi, a Bahraini officer who died in a terror attack in Somalia that also claimed the lives of four UAE Armed Forces members.

King Hamad praised the level of co-operation on display between the two nations and stressed his keenness to enhance these ties.

READ MORE UAE Armed Forces members killed in Somali attack are repatriated

During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed was shown around the Royal Guard headquarters. He met the family of Major Nuaimi, and expressed his condolences.

Sheikh Mohamed also wrote in the register of VIPs, stating: “I was pleased to visit the Royal Guard Command Building, an important edifice within Bahrain’s national institutions, with the symbol it represents of the Bahrain Defence Force and the roles it has provided in achieving security and stability at the national and regional levels … my sincere best wishes.

“May the members of the Royal Guard continue with success and pride.”

Reflecting on the visit in a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Today, I met my brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in the sister Kingdom of Bahrain.

"We discussed various aspects of the fraternal relations between our two countries and our joint work to strengthen these relations and move them forward for the good development and prosperity of our two peoples.

"Sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the Bahraini martyr, who sacrificed his life, embodying our shared values of supporting our brothers and promoting peace in the region and the world."