India and UAE sign agreements for investment co-operation in key sectors

India and the UAE have signed key agreements in renewable energy, food processing and health care with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties.

The agreements were signed by the respective ministries of both countries on Tuesday after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Gujarat state, India, to attend a three-day global business summit that kicked off on Wednesday.

“It is a pleasure to join our friends from India and across the globe at this summit, embarking on a collaborative journey to discover pathways to prosperity and progress for our peoples and nations," Sheikh Mohamed said, UAE state news agency Wam reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally received the UAE President at Ahmedabad airport, after which the two leaders travelled in a motorcade to the venue for their meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed visited India in September last year for the G20 Ministers meeting in the capital, New Delhi.

“Narendra Modi held warm discussions with the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Gandhinagar. In their fourth meeting in less than seven months, the leaders hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to a shared and prosperous future,” said Randhir Jaisawal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman.

He further said that India and the UAE had signed agreements on investment co-operation in the renewable energy sector, innovative projects in the healthcare sector and investment co-operation in the food processing sector that contributes to global food security.

The agreements will boost the relations between the UAE and India, who already have strong strategic and economic ties.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and its second-largest export destination.

“The agreements were signed by the respective Indian ministries, underscoring the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting the continued development of India’s prospering economy, which is estimated to grow by 7.3 per cent during the current fiscal year,” Wam reported.

The agreement on renewable energy was signed by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.

India, the world’s second most populous country, is under pressure to slow its carbon emissions and invest in clean energy as it strives to upgrade and expand infrastructure to meet the needs of 1.3 billion people.

The energy deficit nation is walking a tightrope to balance its energy and developmental needs and safeguarding the climate as it launches measures, including reducing dependence on fossil fuels – a major source of carbon emissions – to cut down greenhouse gases.

India is investing in non-fossil resources to achieve 50 per cent generation of its energy requirements – 500 gigawatts – by the end of the current decade and has been tapping into solar energy.

It has installed 66 GW of solar and wind capacity since 2015 and currently has a total generation of 110 GW from these sources.

But the country’s shift to a low-carbon path will require more than $10 trillion of new investments by 2070, according to an independent study released today by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance.

“Investment co-operation in renewable energy projects to be implemented in India under the agreement can reach up to 60 gigawatts,” according to Wam.

The two countries have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or Cepa, that helped to boost bilateral trade to $84.5 billion between April 2022 and March 2023 and is expected to increase to $100 billion by 2027, Wam said.

The UAE had announced in 2022 that it would invest $2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India.

India’s food processing sector is one of the largest in the world, developing at an average annual growth rate of 8.3 percent in the past five years.

It is estimated to reach $535 billion by 2025, according to the Indian government.

“The investment co-operation aims to harness cutting-edge agritech, clean tech, and renewable energy solutions, symbolising a significant partnership between the UAE and India,” Wam said.

DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, has also signed an agreement with the Gujarat government for the development of green and sustainable ports in the state.