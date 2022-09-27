Shinzo Abe: Japan prepares controversial state funeral for assassinated ex-leader

Japan was preparing for a controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday — with Tokyo under maximum security.

Protests opposing the funeral were planned across Japan for the longest-serving leader in its modern history and one of the most divisive.

Hours before the ceremony began, dozens of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued at public flower-laying stands at nearby Kudanzaka park.

Thousands of uniformed police were stationed around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and at major train stations.

Roads around the venue are closed throughout the day and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security. World leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in town for the funeral.

Opponents of the state-sponsored funeral, which has its roots in prewar imperial ceremonies, say taxpayers’ money should be spent on more meaningful causes, such as addressing widening economic disparities caused by Abe’s policies.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been criticised for forcing through the costly event to honor his mentor, Abe, who was assassinated in July.

There has also been a widening controversy about Abe’s and the governing party’s decades-long close ties with the ultra-conservative Unification Church, accused of raking in huge donations by brainwashing adherents.

People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Friday. AFP

Abe’s alleged assassin reportedly told police he killed the politician because of his links to the church, saying his mother ruined his life by giving away the family’s money to the church.

Mr Kishida said the longest-serving leader in Japan’s modern political history deserves a state funeral. The government also maintains that the ceremony is not meant to force anyone to honor Abe. Most of the nation’s 47 prefectural governments, however, plan to fly national flags at half-staff and observe a moment of silence.

Opponents say Kishida’s one-sided decision, which was made without parliamentary approval, was undemocratic, and a reminder of how prewar imperialist governments used state funerals to fan nationalism.

The prewar funeral law was abolished after the Second World War. The only postwar state funeral for a political leader, for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967, also faced similar criticism.

“Spending our valuable tax money on a state funeral with no legal basis is an act that tramples on the constitution,” protest organiser Takakage Fujita said on Monday.

About 1.7 billion yen ($11.8 million) is needed for the venue, security, transportation and accommodation for the guests, the government said.