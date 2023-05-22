Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Malaysian Prime Minister on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The two men reviewed ways to further bolster ties between the nations in a number of key sectors, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

They discussed ways to expand the framework of economic co-operation between the two countries in priority sectors such as healthcare services, clean energy, infrastructure and transport projects.

They also discussed strengthening co-operation through the establishment of a comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Malaysia.

It was also agreed to launch the Sheikh Zayed Chair at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia, which aims to bridge the gap in study and research around the regions of West Asia and South-East Asia.

It will serve as a research body that contributes to developing policies and providing scientific recommendations to authorities, decision-makers and civil organisations, as well as to youth in the two regions.

They also agreed to establish a chair in the name of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, at the National Defence University of Malaysia, to further empower women and girls in the fields of peace and security, and peacekeeping missions at the UN, in addition to strengthening existing partnership between the UAE and Malaysia.

The meeting took place during a welcome reception Mr Ibrahim hosted for Sheikh Khaled, who expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and emphasised the UAE’s continuing commitment to enhancing co-operation with Malaysia across all fields.

The meeting was attended by a UAE delegation including Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Sheikh Khaled arrived in the Malaysian capital on Sunday for the start of an official visit, his first since being appointed to the role in March.

Read More Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins visit to Malaysia

Mr Ibrahim was named prime minister in November by the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, after elections produced an unprecedented hung parliament.

The UAE has strong relations with the South-East Asian country that date back several decades.

The Malaysian embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1983, and the UAE embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1995.

Malaysia attracts a large number of Emirati tourists every year and the country is a popular educational destination for young Emiratis, especially management, accounting and law students.

In February, the King of Malaysia travelled to the UAE for a state visit.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and other officials received him upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

It was the second visit by the Malaysian monarch to the Emirates in three months.

In December, the king visited Abu Dhabi to witness the signing of a historic oil deal between the two nations.