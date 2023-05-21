Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins visit to Malaysia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, began his visit to Malaysia on Sunday.

He arrived in Kuala Lumpur and was received by Prince Hassanal Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Pahang, and YB Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry bin Abd Kadir, Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to Wam.

The UAE leader will use the official visit to discuss opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries and their citizens.

The visit aims to further strengthen relations between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including trade and energy.

Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by a delegation including Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The UAE has strong relations with the South-east Asian country that date back several decades.

The Malaysian embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1983, and the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1995.

Malaysia attracts a large number of Emirati tourists every year, plus Malaysia is a popular educational destination for young Emiratis, especially management, accounting and law students.

In February, the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, travelled to the UAE for a state visit.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and various officials received him upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

It was the second visit by the Malaysian monarch to the Emirates in three months.

In December, the King visited Abu Dhabi to witness the signing of a historic oil deal between the two nations.

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin also visited the UAE, in March 2021. He met the nation's leaders and they discussed ways to further co-operate and build partnerships in trade, renewable energy, food security and other sectors.

In 2019, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was at the time Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the King of Malaysia's coronation in Kuala Lumpur.