Sheikh Mohammed launches national tourism strategy to attract 40m hotel guests by 2031

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday announced a new national tourism strategy that plans to welcome 40 million hotel guests by 2031.

The strategy, launched in front of cabinet ministers and senior officials, plans to attract Dh100 billion in additional tourism investments.

"Today, we adopted our national tourism strategy until 2031," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

"Today, we are among the top ten tourist destinations in the world and our goal is to accelerate our competitiveness by attracting Dh100 billion in additional tourism investments to this vital sector and receiving forty million hotel guests in 2031."

Sheikh Mohammed said tourism is an important part of the UAE's economy. The new strategy should see the tourism sector's contribution to GDP reach Dh450 billion by 2031, he added.

"Tourism is an important part of diversifying our national economy and an important tributary to consolidating our global competitiveness," he said, in a second tweet.

"Our airports received twenty-two million passengers in the first quarter of this year only. Our goal is that the tourism sector’s contribution will be Dh450 billion of our GDP in 2031."

