Tourists on Mai Khao Beach in Thailand. The rise of AI will improve travellers' booking experiences, according to experts. Getty Images
Future

Technology

Where will artificial intelligence take the global travel industry?

AI and its application in the tourism business is a top talking point but it's hard to see it lives up to the hype

Matthew Davies
London

November 15, 2024

