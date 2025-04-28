Etihad Airways to introduce Airbus A321LR with new luxury suite from August

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-airways/" target="_blank" rel="">Etihad Airways</a> has announced the launch of its new Airbus A321LR, a narrow-body aircraft that the Abu Dhabi airline promises will deliver the same standard of luxury it is known for on wide-body, long-haul flights. This includes the introduction of the carrier’s new first-class suite: two private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, lie-flat beds and companion seating, along with a large 20-inch 4K screen for entertainment with Bluetooth pairing and wireless charging. The new business-class cabin will feature 14 lie-flat 78-inch beds arranged in a 1-1 herringbone configuration, each with direct aisle access and a 17.3-inch 4K in-flight entertainment screen. Meanwhile, in economy, there will be 144 18.4-inch-wide seats offering up to a five-inch recline, plus 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens and USB charging. Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said the airline is at a “transformational moment” as the A321LR brings the airline’s wide-body luxury to a single-aisle jet for the first time. “The A321LR is an amazing aircraft which proves our commitment to luxury, customer experience and connectivity,” he said at a media briefing at Arabian Travel Market. “We’ve taken the luxury experience we’re known for on long-haul flights and adapted it seamlessly to short and medium-haul routes – all while keeping guests connected with superfast Wi-Fi.” The bespoke service extends beyond the flight, as first-class guests booking on the A321LR will also have access to the new Etihad concierge – a 24/7 travel planning service – as well as private chauffeur transfers at arrival and departure destinations. At Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, Etihad is enhancing ground services via dedicated check-in, private lounge access, and meet-and-assist services that take passengers to the aircraft door in a private limousine if the flight does not board directly from the terminal. First-class customers will also benefit from free home check-in and land-and-leave services that allow guests to travel baggage-free through the airport. The first A321LR enters service on August 1, with 10 aircraft joining the fleet by year-end, a further 10 being delivered next year and another 10 in 2027. The aircraft will initially operate routes linking the UAE capital with cities such as Athens, Milan, Paris, Riyadh, Bangkok, Phuket and Zurich, among others. By focusing on key regional and medium-haul routes, the airline aims to connect the UAE more efficiently to major tourist and business centres, supporting the emirate’s broader economic and tourism ambitions. Set to launch this August, the introduction of this new aircraft marks a milestone in Etihad’s Journey 2030 strategy to double fleet size and triple passenger numbers within the next five years. It is also aggressively expanding its network, with plans to open 16 new destinations in 2025 alone, including destinations like Phnom Penh in Cambodia and Chiang Mai in Thailand, marking the first time the UAE has been connected directly to these cities. Last month, Etihad also signed a joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines as the two carriers aim to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/15/uae-flight-routes-2025-etihad-flydubai-wizz-air-air-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="">develop routes</a> between the UAE and Ethiopia, tapping into the countries' growing aviation markets. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/02/19/etihad-airways-record-profit/" target="_blank" rel="">Etihad</a> will start daily flights from Zayed International Airport to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport from October 1, while Ethiopian Airlines will begin reciprocal services on July 15. Etihad is slated to start two more African routes in 2025, to Tunis and Algiers, both in November. Neves said the airline is in “good shape”. “We are having a great April,” he said. This comes after Etihad reported a total revenue increase of 25 per cent annually last year, driven mainly by a surge in passenger revenue. Passenger traffic grew by 32 per cent annually to 18.5 million, as Etihad Airways launched more than 20 new destinations during the year, including Boston, Jaipur, Bali and Nairobi.