A projector is loaded on board an Imperial Airways plane to show the first in-flight film in 1925. Getty Images
From black-and-white dinosaurs in a silent film to VR headsets - how in-flight entertainment has evolved

A hundred years ago this month, a flight from London to Paris paved the way for entertainment in the skies

James Langton
April 06, 2025