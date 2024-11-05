'Gig tourism' takes hold in UAE as visits by bands like Coldplay become major economic driver

Musical tourism has become a major economic driver in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, as world-renowned artists such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/25/uae-concerts-eminem-coldplay-ed-sheeran/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/03/29/cowboy-carter-beyonce-songs-tracklist/" target="_blank">Beyonce</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/18/eminem-abu-dhabi-f1-concert/" target="_blank">Eminem</a> draw huge numbers of international visitors. The country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/07/zayed-sports-city-coldplay/" target="_blank">music events market</a> is projected to reach $140.40 million in 2024, according to Statista Market Insights, with an annual growth rate of 1.14 per cent, forecast to reach $146.90 million by 2028. At the same time, recent high-profile concerts have led to up to a 70 per cent increase in flight rates and nearly a fivefold hike in some hotel prices, according to data collected by online travel platform EaseMyTrip. “The ripple effects of such musical gatherings are substantial, as they create employment opportunities [and] stimulate consumer spending,” said EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie. There has recently been a scramble for tickets to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/25/coldplay-tickets-abu-dhabi-third-show/" target="_blank">Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi performances</a> after they were announced for Zayed Sports City Stadium in January. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/the-emotional-highs-and-lows-of-spending-three-days-trying-for-coldplay-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank">Unprecedented demand</a> saw organiser <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/coldplay-abu-dhabi-fourth-show-tickets/" target="_blank">Live Nation add four shows</a>, meaning up to 160,000 people could see the British band in the city, making it the biggest run of shows by a single artist in UAE history. "Musical tourism in the UAE has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with fans travelling from across the world to see their favourite artists live,” James Craven, president of Live Nation Entertainment Mena, told <i>The National</i>. “The UAE, with its strategic location and reputation as a tourism destination, has become a hotspot for live entertainment. “It’s exciting to see the diverse range of demographics coming together for these events. This growth not only strengthens but boosts the local economy by attracting tourists who spend on hospitality, retail and beyond. Music and live entertainment have become another compelling reason for people to experience the UAE.” Sofia Farhana Mohsen will travel from Kuala Lumpur to see Coldplay perform in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> after she spent the whole three days of pre-sales trying to buy her ticket. She also convinced two friends based in the Malaysian capital to come with her. “I really wanted to see Coldplay play at least once in my life,” she told <i>The National</i>. “I had tickets to see them play in Bangkok about seven years ago. I’d bought the flight tickets, booked a hotel and everything, but I work in events and entertainment … a week before the show, my boss told me she couldn’t let me go.” On another occasion, Coldplay’s visit to Kuala Lumpur clashed with a trip Ms Mohsen had planned to Switzerland. “I thought, it’s probably just not meant to be for me to see Coldplay, then I saw it was open for the UAE and I figured, you know what, maybe I can get it this time.” Ms Mohsen has spent time in the UAE before, as her sister previously lived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, which is one of her mother’s favourite cities, but January's visit will take her to the capital for the first time. “I’ll spend a night or two there, then go to Dubai after and probably [another emirate] after that,” she said. “I’m freelancing, so I’m free to stay for about a month.” A significant percentage of attendees at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/26/etihad-arena-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Etihad Arena</a> concerts in Abu Dhabi fly in from across the world, the team confirmed to <i>The National</i>, although they were unable to supply exact figures. “For major international concerts we continue to see prominent local demand, but see international visitation from across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/asia/" target="_blank">Asia</a> and North America as key markets,” Marcus Osborne, Etihad Arena general manager told <i>The National</i>. International interest varies depending on the event, he added. For example, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/27/iifa-awards-2024-abu-dhabi-etihad-arena/" target="_blank">International Indian Film Academy Awards</a> naturally attracts visitors from India and the Indian diaspora worldwide, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/" target="_blank">UFC</a> events bring fans from countries such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a>, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> and various parts of Europe. Concerts featuring regional artists such as Abdelmajeed Abdullah bring in attendees from Gulf countries such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/18/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank">Other big names coming to the UAE</a> later this year and early next include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/09/stormzy-dubai-sevens/" target="_blank">Stormzy</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/18/eminem-abu-dhabi-f1-concert/" target="_blank">Eminem</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/04/23/muse-to-perform-at-2024-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">Muse</a>, Green Day and The Offspring, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/10/christina-aguilera-abu-dhabi-saadiyat-nights/" target="_blank">Christina Aguilera</a> and Sting. While older age groups with higher disposable incomes are more likely to travel internationally for concerts and special events, Etihad Arena has also seen younger demographics coming in, particularly for pop concerts or international sporting events. This is in line with a global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/06/uae-travel-trends-2024-skyscanner/" target="_blank">travel trend in 2024</a> called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/30/concert-tickets-tips/" target="_blank">gig tripping</a>, fuelled by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/05/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour</a>, which in turn gave rise to the term Swiftonomics, to describe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/17/taylor-swift-eras-tour-europe/" target="_blank">the musician’s economic influence</a>, including how hotel prices rise when huge numbers of her fans travel to cities hosting her concerts. Sporting events have also proven to be a major tourism draw in the UAE and, every year, Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix draws in tens of thousands of international visitors. In 2023, the event generated more than Dh1.16 billion for the emirate’s economy via attendee spend, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. In Dubai, DP World Tour Championship brings in an average of 65,000 spectators, 18,000 of which are international visitors. Yet, by comparison, the UAE's sports event market is worth just over half that of the music events market, according to Statista Market Insights, with revenue projected to reach $73.78 million in 2024 and a forecast of $77 million by 2028. Etihad Arena’s strategy is to host a diverse line-up of events that appeals to international audiences, and collaborate with global event organisers to bring exclusive concerts, live sport and special events such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/03/30/abu-dhabi-comedy-week-festival-2024/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Comedy Week</a>. The team also implements targeted marketing campaigns in key international markets. “The combination of high-profile talent, exclusive experiences and the allure of visiting Abu Dhabi contributes to the strong international appeal of these concerts and events,” the statement added. “By providing exceptional facilities and unparalleled guest experiences, we ensure that international visitors have a memorable time, encouraging them to return and recommend us to others.” Shows at Etihad Arena not only have an impact on the venue's revenue, but also that of its home, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/29/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-interview/" target="_blank">Yas Island</a>. “The surge in tourism fuelled by events and concerts on Yas Island is a testament to our strategic focus on attracting world-class acts and performances,” said Taghrid AlSaeed, executive director of marketing, communications and events at Miral, the group responsible for the development and management of Yas Island. Each event drives hotel occupancy to “record-breaking levels”, he said. “This summer alone saw an impressive 83 per cent occupancy rate in our hotels, with a remarkable 29 per cent increase in international guests. “August was particularly strong, boasting a 90 per cent occupancy compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Q4 2023 saw an impressive 80 per cent hotel occupancy rate on Yas Island.”