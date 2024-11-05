Coldplay captivated crowds at du Arena in Abu Dhabi in 2016 with a New Year’s Eve concert. Navin Khianey for The National
Coldplay captivated crowds at du Arena in Abu Dhabi in 2016 with a New Year’s Eve concert. Navin Khianey for The National

News

UAE

'Gig tourism' takes hold in UAE as visits by bands like Coldplay become major economic driver

Concerts by Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and more are attracting hordes of international tourists

Katy Gillett

November 05, 2024